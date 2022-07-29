Youngkin declares state of emergency due to flooding in southwest Va.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest...
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest Virginia.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding that started on July 27.

The weather has presents operational challenges in the area after several days of rain, with more in the forecast.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to help in response efforts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Summer heat
A look back at the excessive heat wave July 1926 and if we’ll set any record highs this weekend
Sunset Wednesday evening 7-20-2022
Distant storms lead to rays of light at sunset Wednesday evening
Mammatus clouds lead to spectacular views
July 1999
July heatwave and drought of 1999
Verona
Local Tornado History