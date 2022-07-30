Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts

Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts
Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts(Heifetz International Music Institute)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Heifetz International Music Institute is leading its tenth summer program at Mary Baldwin University. This six-week intensive study attracts top string players from around the globe.

This summer, over 100 students are participating in a world-renown program that features constant concerts open to the public. These performances help students develop a presence on the stage and beyond.

“It’s all about getting these performers to think about how to become artists and not just really good fiddle players,” said Heifetz International Music Institute President and CEO Benjamin Roe. “Our students come in like stick figures and they leave like moving works of art.”

Younger students play in the Junior Division while older students play in the Senior Division. Players work with esteemed faculty while devoting themselves to advanced compositions in a university setting.

Next week, the program will offer nightly concerts at free and discounted prices. The concert schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia
New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia
Unemployment rates remain low nationally and in Virginia, however many businesses continue to...
Despite low unemployment rate understaffing remains an issue locally and nationally
Collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ authors from the Valley in the works
Collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ authors from the Valley in the works
Gypsy Hill golf course reopens
Gypsy Hill golf course reopens