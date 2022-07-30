Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Heifetz International Music Institute is leading its tenth summer program at Mary Baldwin University. This six-week intensive study attracts top string players from around the globe.

This summer, over 100 students are participating in a world-renown program that features constant concerts open to the public. These performances help students develop a presence on the stage and beyond.

“It’s all about getting these performers to think about how to become artists and not just really good fiddle players,” said Heifetz International Music Institute President and CEO Benjamin Roe. “Our students come in like stick figures and they leave like moving works of art.”

Younger students play in the Junior Division while older students play in the Senior Division. Players work with esteemed faculty while devoting themselves to advanced compositions in a university setting.

Next week, the program will offer nightly concerts at free and discounted prices. The concert schedule can be found here.

