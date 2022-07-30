Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational

Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational
Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, junior swimmers competed in the annual Valley League Champs Invitational at James Madison University.

The event included six Valley teams: Spotswood Country Club Dolphins, Westover Waves, Ashby Anaconda, Broadway Sharks, Massanutten Marlins, and East Rockingham Recreation Association.

The morning session featured 10-and-under swimmers while 11-18-year-old athletes competed in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

Latest News

Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (July 29, 2022)
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (July 29, 2022)
A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program.
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby (2022)
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby (2022)