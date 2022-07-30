More rain on the way

SATURDAY: More clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Plenty of clouds sticking around into the overnight. Mild with lower humidity as lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. The front that passed through our area Friday will make a return northward as a warm front. This means a few showers will arrive by mid-morning. Scattered showers around for the day and staying cloudy. Showers will be fairly heavy at times. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cloudy for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Scattered showers will continue to be around for the evening and continue into the overnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers in the morning and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few showers around for the morning as the warm front passes and begins to head north. Mostly cloudy by the late morning into the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures around 80. Mostly clear skies arriving by midnight and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds into the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A nice evening with temperatures in the 80s and turning mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds into the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Evening temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and few showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With the humidity, likely feeling like the 90s most of the day. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with some clouds. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.