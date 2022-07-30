New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia

New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia
New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While studying at Mary Baldwin University, Terrell Green created a new sport. After picking up tennis, Green sought to adapt the sport into a simpler game, one without a racket.

Forehand Strike is a combination of tennis and foursquare that is played using a portable net and textured glove. Like tennis, Forehand Strike games are played as two-out-of-three-set contests. Yet in Forehand Strike, each set is only 17 points, making these matches take less time than tennis.

Over the past six months, Green has exceeded his fundraising goal on Kickstarter. Now, he is bringing Forehand Strike to local parks and open courts.

“You don’t necessarily have to be athletic to play this sport,” said Green. “It’s easy to learn and easy to pick up.”

Next Saturday, Green is launching the first annual Forehand Strike doubles tournament in Winchester. The event is open to players over the age of 15 and will feature a single-elimination bracket. Green will provide an hour-long Forehand Strike lesson before the start of matches, where players will compete for a cash prize.

The entry fee is $30 per team and includes a Forehand Strike ball and pair of gloves. Players can register here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts
Heifetz International Music Institute offers festival of concerts
Unemployment rates remain low nationally and in Virginia, however many businesses continue to...
Despite low unemployment rate understaffing remains an issue locally and nationally
Collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ authors from the Valley in the works
Collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ authors from the Valley in the works
Gypsy Hill golf course reopens
Gypsy Hill golf course reopens