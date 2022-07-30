Richmond Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky to help with flood relief

By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Red Cross is sending seven people to Kentucky to provide assistance for those impacted by the major flooding. Two of those volunteers are from Richmond.

Ellen White and Susie Clarke, left Richmond International Airport Saturday morning to catch their flight for Kentucky. They’re expecting to stay for two weeks to help Kentucky Red Cross with relief efforts.

“I’m a little anxious I don’t know what I’m facing...but I’m committed to do whatever I can,” said Clarke.

She has been volunteering with the Red Cross since 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

“I have to help people I have to give back so this is where I do that and I’ll do that until I can’t anymore,” Clarke explained.

When she goes to Kentucky she will provide health services to people there who need it. She’s still waiting to get her official assignment.

“I work with them to make sure all of their immediate medical needs are met and make sure they get their medications that they lost,” she said.

Ellen White will also be helping people in Kentucky. She’ll be with the logistics department coordinating to make sure people get the supplies they need.

“I will get the orders to get cots, blankets, pillows, towels,” White said.

Serving as a volunteer with the Red Cross since 2017, Ellen is not new to helping out when disaster strikes. She said volunteering fills her soul.

“I give to them and they give to me to support them and I’m giving back to the community,” said White.

Both women serve their local communities here in Virginia when they’re not responding to areas of devastation across the country. Whether it’s helping those impacted by a house fire or the flooding that happened in Buchanan.

“All of the lessons learned and their experiences from those guide them and help them make sure that they know what to do when they get on the ground in Kentucky,” said Jonathan McNamara who works as the Communications Director for the Virginia Red Cross.

If you are looking for a way to help the Red Cross said you can donate online or become a volunteer.

