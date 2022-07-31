Beginning to dry out and heat up

SUNDAY: Cloudy for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Scattered showers will continue to be around for the evening, turning more isolated for the late evening and overnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the late morning into the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm for the day. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures in the low 80s. Mostly clear skies arriving by midnight and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun with a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Just a few passing clouds for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A pleasant evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Turning clear for the late evening and overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine for the day and staying completely clear. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and very warm as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s. Adding some clouds into the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Evening temperatures fall into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds and scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with some clouds. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with a few showers and storms and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds with scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.