Deputy struck, killed by drunken driver on final night of field training, sheriff’s office says

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop of...
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop of another vehicle, authorities said.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A Texas deputy was struck and killed by a drunken driver during his last day of field training, according to authorities.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 29-year-old Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was killed around 12:50 a.m. Friday morning after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop.

The officers had taken two people who were in the vehicle into custody.

During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him, according to the sheriff’s office. The force of the vehicle knocked Bustos under the patrol vehicle, where the other officer was sitting in the passenger seat.

The officer got out of the car and attempted to render aid to Bustos.

Bustos was taken to a hospital where he died about five hours later from his injuries.

Authorities said the person behind the wheel of the offending vehicle was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Bustos served with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for six months and had been on his final night of training when he was killed. The sheriff’s office said he previously served with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for one year each.

Bustos leaves behind his wife and three children.

