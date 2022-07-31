Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. Sunday near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)
CASPCA searching for foster families for rescued beagles
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton

Latest News

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos bites his cigar as he looks on photographs during an...
Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies