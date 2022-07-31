Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his farm tractor with an attached bush hog mower to open a gate. While opening the gate, the tractor began to roll, ultimately running over top of him.”

“Mechanical failure is a contributing factor to this tragic farm accident,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Makenzie’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Manassas, Virginia to receive an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

