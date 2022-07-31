Virginia woman gets 4th fastest time in the world at All-American Soap Box Derby competition

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Racing against the world.

A woman from Roanoke, who competed in the Soap Box Derby trials in Harrisonburg in May, has won big.

DiAnna Richardson holds the title for the fourth fastest time in the world after the All-American Soap Box Derby competition which was held earlier in July.

“I’m gonna be honest because I thought I lost because the way that you’re sitting in the cars you have a little bit of tunnel vision on each side, so I see both of them on the sides of me so I’m like oh man I lost,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she is somewhat new to the sport but is slowly falling in love with it.

“It was kind of a shock for me because I didn’t know, they were just like okay you can get in the truck so I’m like ok ... I was just playing it by ear so I really couldn’t tell until they told me,” Richardson said.

Richardson races in the local master’s division and plans to compete again next year.

“I loved the whole experience of it, that was my first time up in Akron,” Richardson said. “I just loved the whole vibe I go to learn of the history of it.”

Richardson said she used to watch the races with her brother, but one soap box family got them started in it, and now it’s a family affair.

