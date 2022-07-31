Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new school year will begin in just a few weeks for many valley students.

Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless as possible for students and families.

”We hope to remove any barriers that families have to starting the school year, it can be a stressful time,” Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro schools said.

Sunday at Katie Collins Middle School in Waynesboro community partners gathered to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

“Opportunities for folks to get vaccines, we’ve got healthy fruits and vegetables; we’ve got registration assistance; kids are getting haircuts,” Barber said.

Augusta Health along with Waynesboro fire and police departments had booths at the back-to-school bash just to name a few.

Barber said the volunteers in attendance have strong support for the kids and families in Waynesboro.

“Our goal would be to set our students up for success in the new school year,” Barber said.

The back-to-school bash creates a one stop shop to get kids ready and excited for a new school year.

“[It] Reduces stress for families and for kids when they have what they need. They have haircuts; they have supplies; they are more ready to be able to be successful in the new school year,” Barber said.

Barber said Waynesboro schools saw the need to help students and knew they had community providers to make this event happen.

“We work with a variety of different providers throughout the school year, and what we thought was why don’t we bring everybody together at the start of the new school year so that folks are able to access all of the resources,” Barber said.

