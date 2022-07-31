Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash

Waynesboro holds event to prepare kids for school.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new school year will begin in just a few weeks for many valley students.

Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless as possible for students and families.

”We hope to remove any barriers that families have to starting the school year, it can be a stressful time,” Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro schools said.

Sunday at Katie Collins Middle School in Waynesboro community partners gathered to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

“Opportunities for folks to get vaccines, we’ve got healthy fruits and vegetables; we’ve got registration assistance; kids are getting haircuts,” Barber said.

Augusta Health along with Waynesboro fire and police departments had booths at the back-to-school bash just to name a few.

Barber said the volunteers in attendance have strong support for the kids and families in Waynesboro.

“Our goal would be to set our students up for success in the new school year,” Barber said.

The back-to-school bash creates a one stop shop to get kids ready and excited for a new school year.

“[It] Reduces stress for families and for kids when they have what they need. They have haircuts; they have supplies; they are more ready to be able to be successful in the new school year,” Barber said.

Barber said Waynesboro schools saw the need to help students and knew they had community providers to make this event happen.

“We work with a variety of different providers throughout the school year, and what we thought was why don’t we bring everybody together at the start of the new school year so that folks are able to access all of the resources,” Barber said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)
CASPCA searching for foster families for rescued beagles
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton

Latest News

A woman from Roanoke, who competed in the soap box derby trials in Harrisonburg in May, has won...
Virginia woman gets 4th fastest time in the world at All-American Soap Box Derby competition
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/31/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/31/2022
(MGN, Pixababy / February 28, 2022)
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
My Body My Choice Flash Event
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event