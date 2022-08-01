20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg

20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg enters the 2022 season in a much more comfortable spot then it did in 2021.

The Blue Streaks are preparing for the upcoming high school football campaign after a full offseason under the guidance of second-year head coach Kyle Gillenwater. In 2021, Gillenwater was hired just days before the season began.

“We built some leadership, had some camaraderie in the weight room in the spring and summer,” said Gillenwater. “Now the coaches being around the kids and knowing more of them. Literally we knew no one last year so it was “hey you”. Now at least we are comfortable in the fact they know us, we know them.”

In Gillenwater’s first season at the helm, HHS posted a 5-5 overall record. The Blue Streaks have seen a significant rise in roster numbers in the early days of the 2022 preseason practice.

“Everybody has been working hard this offseason,” said HHS senior offensive lineman Blake Tillman. “We have had a lot of time to spend with Coach Gillenwater and the rest of the new coaches. I’d say that we have built a great thing here.”

Taking over at quarterback is junior JJ Engle. He replaces multi-year starter Keenan Glago, who has graduated.

Harrisonburg - 2022 Schedule

8/25 - vs. Albemarle (Thursday)

9/3 - at John Handley (Saturday)

9/9 - vs. Millbrook

9/16 - at Orange County

9/23 - vs. William Fleming

9/30 - vs. Staunton

10/14 - at Broadway*

10/21 - vs. Turner Ashby*

10/28 - at Rockbridge County*

11/4 - at Spotswood*

*Valley District Opponent

