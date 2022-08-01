Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins

The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area of Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Investigator C.F. Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

