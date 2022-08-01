Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning.

The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.

Chief Pettit said the fire was coming through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived four minutes later, and it took nearly thirty minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on the scene for almost three hours to make sure the fire was out.

Pettit also said that the house is a total loss and estimated damage is around $400,000.00. The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is under investigation. A 2005 Honda Civic parked in the driveway was also totaled and Pettit stated the house and car were insured.

Five units and 19 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the call and were assisted by a tanker and crew from the Luray Fire Department. A unit from the Page County EMS also responded but no injuries were reported. The Stanley Police Department also assisted with traffic control.

