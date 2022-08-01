Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss

The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is under investigation.(Stanley Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning.

The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.

Chief Pettit said the fire was coming through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived four minutes later, and it took nearly thirty minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on the scene for almost three hours to make sure the fire was out.

Pettit also said that the house is a total loss and estimated damage is around $400,000.00. The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is under investigation. A 2005 Honda Civic parked in the driveway was also totaled and Pettit stated the house and car were insured.

Five units and 19 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the call and were assisted by a tanker and crew from the Luray Fire Department. A unit from the Page County EMS also responded but no injuries were reported. The Stanley Police Department also assisted with traffic control.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
Heat can lead to damage on certain car parts
Taking care of your car in the heat
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Latest News

Staunton Organizing along with other community groups such as LEAD, Augusta Resources for...
‘Mental Health Matters’ webinar happening Tuesday
Waynesboro is expanding accepted materials at the recycling center.
Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Stanley house fire
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins