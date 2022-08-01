JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, the James Madison University men’s tennis program will have a family advantage on the court.

JMU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Steve Secord will be leading a team that includes his son, Canon. Canon Secord was a standout player at Turner Ashby before spending four years at Bridgewater College, where he became one of the most successful players in the history of the Eagles program.

The younger Secord leaves Bridgewater as the winningest player in singles and doubles. In 2021, he posted an undefeated 13-0 record for the Eagles and was a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Year.

Now, Secord is heading to JMU as a graduate transfer. As the Dukes make their Sun Belt debut, Secord will be making his debut as a Division I college tennis player.

“All these players are very good, they’re going to push me and hopefully I’ll push them as well,” he said. “I’m excited to work with my dad and he knows what I need to work on.”

Coach Steve Secord will be entering his 31st season at the helm of the Dukes program. When recruiting, he looks for players who show a sustained passion for the sport. This year, he found that player within his own family.

“I look for guys who love tennis,” he explained. “Cannon still has that passion. JMU will be a new challenge and he’s still very present on the court.”

The Dukes open their fall season on September 16th at the UNC Greensboro Invitational.

