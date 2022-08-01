Local salon to host annual back to school event this weekend

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again. Students will soon be heading back to school, and a local barber shop and beauty salon is sending them back in style.

Illuminating Styles, now located in Crimora, is hosting its annual back-to-school event Sunday, August 7.

There will be food, games, raffles and other activities, as well as free haircuts, braiding and school supplies for kids K-12.

The event has grown over the past eight years from serving around 75 kids to nearly 400 kids.

Salon owner Tamika Derozen said seeing how much fun everyone has and knowing that kids can go back to the classroom with confidence is why this event is so important.

“They get a good start. They get the school supplies that’s needed, and everyone is just so happy,” Derozen said. “And they look so nice when they’re rolling through here with their little haircuts.”

Starting off on the right foot and feeling and looking good can make a big difference for kids going back to school.

“Everyone wants to be able to be equal to their peers. And when you have kids going back to school and they’re not prepared, and other kids are, it makes them uncomfortable. It makes them feel like, I wish I had, and we just want to help them out a little bit,” Derozen said.

And while Derozen is the one who organizes the event each year, she doesn’t do it all alone.

“It takes the volunteers, it takes the people passing out snacks, the people who come out and help me set up, the people who pack bookbags. It’s so many of us that go into this and help out,” Derozen explained.

There is still a need for volunteers who can cut or braid hair and for artists who can do face painting. Drozen is also still collecting donations of school supplies and hygiene products.

If you’d like to help out, you can stop by Illuminating Styles at 1805 E. Side Highway Tuesday through Saturday. You can also send monetary donations by using the Cash App. Derozen’s handle is @$tamikaderozen.

The back-to-school event will be at Illuminating Styles on Sunday. The event starts at 10 and goes until everyone get their hair done.

