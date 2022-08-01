‘Mental Health Matters’ webinar happening Tuesday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Organizing along with other community groups such as LEAD, Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity, and Wellness will be holding a public webinar to discuss ways to access mental health care in the Valley.

The panel will be led by student interns who have researched and found resources for people in the Valley who are seeking mental health help.

“There are resources out there that people are just unaware of,” Nitch Narduzzi, executive director of Staunton Organizing, said. “As a service provider one of the more difficult tasks that you have to stay on top of is not only networking what those resources are but maintaining relationships with service providers, staying up to date on what they’re offering, new programs they may be implementing and then when it comes to mental health services or substance use services obviously insurance plays a big role in that.”

The panel will discuss matters beyond health care providers that can serve those needing mental health help.

“What are the most important needs that aren’t being met by current services in the area? Things like housing, transportation, sometimes those needs can be something like child care when you have mandated appointments,” Narduzzi said.

They will also be looking at the gaps in services for mental health in the Valley and brainstorming ways to close those gaps.

”Where are the gaps in our services and how we can develop community-led, community-based but community-led partnerships and collaborations to address some of those other needs that aren’t necessarily being addressed adequately,” Narduzzi said.

The webinar will begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. If you would like to join, the link is on Staunton Organizing’s Facebook page.

Narduzzi gives high praises to the interns who helped cultivate this panel.

If you are interested in becoming an intern, they are open to the community and students. Email info@stauntonorganizing for more information.

