Mill Creek Church of the Brethren taking donations for Kentucky flood victims

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Rockingham County is collecting donations to send to Kentucky flood relief.

For one church member, the floods in Kentucky hit close to home.

“I’m a native of eastern Kentucky, I was raised very near Hazard, Kentucky which is one of the areas that has been hit the hardest by the flood,” Merinda Hutchison, one of the lead organizers of the donation trucks, said.

Hutchison said this is a project that is near and dear to her heart.

“Once I had gotten into contact with my family members, which many of them still live there, the idea came about between myself and my husband who happens to co-own with his father Hutchison Trucking,” said Hutchison.

Hutchison says many of the freshwater supply systems have been damaged in the storm so water is at the top of the list for supplies needed.

“The need is the greatest in the area of clean-up supplies and bottled water,” Hutchison said. “They have no electricity in most of the places so bottled water is very high on the top of the list, but clean-up supplies: buckets, mops, shovels, brooms.”

Donation collections began Sunday, and currently, there are two full trucks heading to Kentucky.

“We are going to be here every day this week from about 1 o’clock in the afternoon till dark. There will be someone available and as we fill up one tractor trailer we’re gonna pull in another one that’s empty,” Hutchison said.

Hutchison said the area that’s been hit by the storms was already struggling.

“This area that we’re talking about got hit is some of the poorest in our country, these are the poorest counties in any state in all of the 50 United States,” Hutchison said. “So to say they had nothing, to begin with, they have less than nothing now.”

If you would like to make a monetary donation, they are accepting checks written out to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. Hutchison said to add to the memo that it’s for Kentucky flood relief.

