Planning org seeking input on Harrisonburg-Rockingham transportation projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and officials say input from the community is needed to guide future projects.

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization (HRMPO) is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, and Mt. Crawford, and portions of Rockingham County.

HRMPO is offering several opportunities to gather feedback and input that will guide the region’s 2045 long-range transportation plan (LRTP), now in its second phase of development. This plan will cover all modes of travel, including transit, highways, bicycles and pedestrians.

The second phase of this process is focused on gathering feedback on a list of proposed transportation projects, known as the draft Universe of Projects.

Projects on the list were checked against public input and regional and statewide data sources to determine whether they met defined transportation needs and align with the community’s vision, as identified through the first phase of the LRTP’s development.

Members of the public are invited to share feedback on the draft Universe of Projects through September 16 by:

o August 18 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Lucy F. Simms Community Center

o August 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Turner Ashby High School

Feedback on the draft Universe of Projects will be used to identify which projects will be included in the final Plan, guiding transportation investments over the next 25 years to support the needs of the region and its future growth. Click here for more information.

