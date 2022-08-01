Showalter signs pro baseball contract

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley native and former James Madison standout Justin Showalter is now a professional baseball player.

The right-handed pitcher, who pitched at Turner Ashby High School, has signed with the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things of the Frontier League. The Frontier League is an independent professional baseball league.

“It’s a cool feeling, still a little surreal,” said Showalter. “I think if you would’ve asked myself at 10 years old, this would not even be in the question. So the fact that I am standing here now being able to say I am playing professional baseball, it’s a dream come true regardless of where I am at.”

Earlier this summer we detailed Showalter’s journey through college baseball on WHSV. Showalter posted a 4.21 career ERA to go along with 151 strikeouts across 184 innings pitched for the Dukes. He went undrafted this summer but MLB scouts will have a chance to continue watching him pitch in the Frontier League.

“Now that the draft is over, scouts will get back on the road,” said JMU associate head coach and pitching coach Jimmy Jackson. “They will be watching independent games. They’ll be keeping up with his stats, keeping up with his data. And getting to that point now where he’s just going to set himself up for more success.”

Showalter’s best season at JMU came in 2020 when he performed as one of the top college pitchers in the country. He posted a 0.68 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched before the season was unexpectedly shut down early due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.