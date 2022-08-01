Stuff the Bus returns for tax-free weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of school is just around the corner, as is Virginia’s tax-free weekend, which means the United Way is collecting school supplies at Walmart locations across the Valley for the annual Stuff the Bus.

WHSV is partnering with the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, the Rockingham Education Foundation, United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County, United Way of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro and the Harrisonburg Radio Group for this worthy cause.

There are different ways you can get involved. Volunteers are needed to work two-hour shifts each day on August 5, 6, and 7. Sign up here.

You can purchase school supplies during the weekend and donate at Walmart, or purchase in advance from a store of your choice and drop off at Walmart, Brothers Craft Brewing, Hyatt Harrisonburg, or the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

You can also reach out to UWHR to collect at your office or place of business, or make a monetary donation through UWHR’s website and indicate “Stuff the Bus.” Make sure you also spread the word to family and friends.

The shorter supply list for 2022 includes:

Colored pencils

Composition notebooks

Crayons

Dry erase markers

Glue sticks

Markers

Pencils

Pens

Pocket folders

Spiral notebooks

Tissues

Items will stay in the area they’re donated. Teachers are also requesting gift cards this year to fill specific needs for their classroom.

Collection times are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harrisonburg area Walmarts, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the SAW area.

