VBL Awards: Harrisonburg’s King named South Division MVP
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The end-of-season awards for the 2022 Valley Baseball League season were announced Monday.
To see the full All-Valley League teams, click here.
2022 VBL Major Honors
South Division MVP - Seaver King (Shortstop - Harrisonburg Turks - Wingate)
39 games played, .313 batting average, 3 home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs, 8 stolen bases, .950 fielding percentage
North Division MVP - Ryne Guida (Designated Hitter - Purcellville Cannons - Florida International)
27 games played, .396 batting average, 1 home run, 19 RBI, 14 runs, .455 On-Base Pct.
South Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelsey Ward (LHP - Waynesboro Generals - Embry-Riddle)
30 innings pitched, 5-0 record, 1.80 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 17 walks
North Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelan Hoover (RHP - Woodstock River Bandits - Garrett)
33.2 innings pitched, 4-1 record, 1.33 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 10 walks
Coach of the Year - Mike Bocock (Woodstock River Bandits)
Woodstock won North Division title, Earned 700th career VBL win in 2022
