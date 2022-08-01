VBL Awards: Harrisonburg’s King named South Division MVP

The end-of-season awards for the 2022 Valley Baseball League season were announced Monday.
The end-of-season awards for the 2022 Valley Baseball League season were announced Monday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The end-of-season awards for the 2022 Valley Baseball League season were announced Monday.

To see the full All-Valley League teams, click here.

2022 VBL Major Honors

South Division MVP - Seaver King (Shortstop - Harrisonburg Turks - Wingate)

39 games played, .313 batting average, 3 home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs, 8 stolen bases, .950 fielding percentage

North Division MVP - Ryne Guida (Designated Hitter - Purcellville Cannons - Florida International)

27 games played, .396 batting average, 1 home run, 19 RBI, 14 runs, .455 On-Base Pct.

South Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelsey Ward (LHP - Waynesboro Generals - Embry-Riddle)

30 innings pitched, 5-0 record, 1.80 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 17 walks

North Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelan Hoover (RHP - Woodstock River Bandits - Garrett)

33.2 innings pitched, 4-1 record, 1.33 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 10 walks

Coach of the Year - Mike Bocock (Woodstock River Bandits)

Woodstock won North Division title, Earned 700th career VBL win in 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
Heat can lead to damage on certain car parts
Taking care of your car in the heat
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Latest News

JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court
JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court
Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational
Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational
Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (July 29, 2022)
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (July 29, 2022)