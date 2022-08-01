VBL Awards: Harrisonburg’s King named South Division MVP

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The end-of-season awards for the 2022 Valley Baseball League season were announced Monday.

2022 VBL Major Honors

South Division MVP - Seaver King (Shortstop - Harrisonburg Turks - Wingate)

39 games played, .313 batting average, 3 home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs, 8 stolen bases, .950 fielding percentage

North Division MVP - Ryne Guida (Designated Hitter - Purcellville Cannons - Florida International)

27 games played, .396 batting average, 1 home run, 19 RBI, 14 runs, .455 On-Base Pct.

South Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelsey Ward (LHP - Waynesboro Generals - Embry-Riddle)

30 innings pitched, 5-0 record, 1.80 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 17 walks

North Division Pitcher of the Year - Kelan Hoover (RHP - Woodstock River Bandits - Garrett)

33.2 innings pitched, 4-1 record, 1.33 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 10 walks

Coach of the Year - Mike Bocock (Woodstock River Bandits)

Woodstock won North Division title, Earned 700th career VBL win in 2022

