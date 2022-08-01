Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective

An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.
An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.

Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise.

Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet, adding noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet and removing the nighttime requirement for a noise violation. There are a list of exceptions included in the code.

Any citizen having sufficient evidence of a violation of one or more of the prohibitions may present evidence and make an affidavit to the Magistrate requesting the issuance of a summons or warrant. Any violation of this code is a Class 4 misdemeanor on the first conviction and is punishable by a fine of $250.

A second or subsequent conviction within 12 months shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 for each offense.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
Heat can lead to damage on certain car parts
Taking care of your car in the heat
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

Latest News

Stuff the Bus at the Harrisonburg Walmart.
Stuff the Bus returns for tax-free weekend
The second phase of this process is focused on gathering feedback on a list of proposed...
Planning org seeking input on Harrisonburg-Rockingham transportation projects
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 1, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 1, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 1
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 1