Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling

Waynesboro is expanding accepted materials at the recycling center.
Waynesboro is expanding accepted materials at the recycling center.(whsv)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is set to re-introduce plastic recycling at the recycling center.

In September, the city will start accepting number one and two plastics. Number one plastics are things like single-use drink bottles and salad dressing bottles. Number two plastics are things like household cleaning bottles and milk jugs.

Waynesboro’s refuse supervisor, Josh Burrows, said bringing back plastic recycling is an important step for the city.

“We had to get rid of plastics a few years ago because we lost our buyers and we had nowhere to sell it to, so a lot of people stopped recycling once we stopped taking plastics and just started throwing it away,” said Burrows.

He said this move will likely impact the city’s waste management on a large scale.

“We won’t necessarily lose weight, but we’ll lose volume that the plastic has been taking up the last few years,” he said.

Burrow said recyclable materials should be rinsed, clean and dry. The plastics will be sold to a buyer in the U.S.

“Everyone, please do your part. We’re here together; we’re here to work together to save our planet, so everyone please recycle,” Burrows said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
Heat can lead to damage on certain car parts
Taking care of your car in the heat
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Latest News

Staunton Organizing along with other community groups such as LEAD, Augusta Resources for...
‘Mental Health Matters’ webinar happening Tuesday
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Stanley house fire
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins