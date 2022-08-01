Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is set to re-introduce plastic recycling at the recycling center.

In September, the city will start accepting number one and two plastics. Number one plastics are things like single-use drink bottles and salad dressing bottles. Number two plastics are things like household cleaning bottles and milk jugs.

Waynesboro’s refuse supervisor, Josh Burrows, said bringing back plastic recycling is an important step for the city.

“We had to get rid of plastics a few years ago because we lost our buyers and we had nowhere to sell it to, so a lot of people stopped recycling once we stopped taking plastics and just started throwing it away,” said Burrows.

He said this move will likely impact the city’s waste management on a large scale.

“We won’t necessarily lose weight, but we’ll lose volume that the plastic has been taking up the last few years,” he said.

Burrow said recyclable materials should be rinsed, clean and dry. The plastics will be sold to a buyer in the U.S.

“Everyone, please do your part. We’re here together; we’re here to work together to save our planet, so everyone please recycle,” Burrows said.

