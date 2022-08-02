Bridgewater close to bringing pharmacy to town

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is in the process of bringing a pharmacy to its downtown area. The town has reached an agreement with Rite Aid to sell the old Sergio’s Pizza location to the company.

The town has been looking for a new pharmacy since the Bridgewater Pharmacy closed in January 2020. Now two and a half years later it appears to have found a replacement.

“We started looking for a pharmacy in early 2020 and we have talked really to just about everyone you can think of that we might talk to,” said Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater’s town planner.

Over the last two and a half years since the Bridgewater Pharmacy closed, the town had discussions with the Healthy Community Health Centers and Augusta Health about opening a pharmacy in the town but those plans never came to fruition.

“We really moved forward with HCHC, they were very interested in bringing a pharmacy as well as medical services to Bridgewater so we purchased this property [Sergio’s Pizza] with that in mind but they weren’t able to go as far as they originally hoped,” said Gottfried.

Now the town has a signed letter of intent with Rite Aid to sell the old Sergio’s property at 425 North Main Street, but the deal is not yet finalized.

“The letter of intent will give them a 60-day inspection period where they can really look into it and see if this is something that’s a good fit. They’ve already had a number of people here to scope out the existing building,” said Gottfried.

Several Bridgewater residents on Tuesday said they would welcome a new pharmacy to the town.

“To run out on a Saturday and not have to go out of town for that but just being able to pick up at the pharmacy locally, we’re just hearing that that would be a big benefit,” said Gottfried.

Bridgewater has also been exploring the possibility of bringing a grocery store to the town and had considered looking to pair one with a pharmacy. Gottfried said the Rite Aid will not affect whether the town moves forward with trying to bring a grocery store to the area.

“We are in the study period for a grocery store feasibility project to see if that’s a good fit. So since we’re in that process we’re continuing with it and if we find that it’s a good fit for our community then we will continue to pursue that in the same way,” said Gottfried.

The Bridgewater Town Council will hold a public hearing on the sale of the property at its August 9 meeting next week.

If the sale is approved and finalized, Gottfried said that Rite Aid hopes to have a pharmacy up and running at the location within a year.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.