Elkton residents call for transparency from town council

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met again for a work session and public hearing. There was little public discussion but high demand from a council member and the audience.

Councilman Rick Workman and some in the crowd called out the rest of the council out for not following proper protocol before entering the closed session, in which they would discuss litigation and personnel matters even though the original agenda did not list personnel as an item to be discussed.

“If we want to run business smoothly in this town, we have to start following our procedures, our policies, and town code,” Workman said. “That’s all I’m asking. If you get the votes and win the vote, I’ll live with it. But we’ve got to do it right, or I’m going to call it out every time.”

Crowd members applauded and shouted out “Where’s the transparency?” Others responded, “There’s no transparency.”

David Smith was the star tonight, as he took his oath of office. He was appointed to fill Former Council Member Heidi Zander’s seat on July 18, after she resigned in late June. He also filled her seat on the personnel and finance committees.

His term will expire on December 31 of this year.

Steve America responded with how excited he was to begin working with Smith.

During the meeting, the council unanimously agreed to donate extra materials to the Buchanan County flood victims, but that was the only action taken.

Elkton is still without a town manager, and no plan was publicly discussed.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.