Harrisonburg ‘Cat Cafe’ helping nonprofit’s spay and neuter program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cat lovers in the Valley now have a place they can play with their four-legged friends, while also helping to find them homes and provide important medical procedures.

Cat’s Cradle’s Coffee and Cats program started back in 2019 and was put on pause due to the pandemic, but now the ‘Catfe’ is in full swing. Visitors can schedule an appointment and for $20 they get a free cup of coffee and 15 minutes of time with the cats from the Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center and Page County Animal Shelter.

Funds from the cafe go directly to funding their Spay and Neuter program, with Cat’s Cradle facilitating around 3,000 of these surgeries per year. This is just one facet of their approach to limiting feral cat populations and overcrowding at local shelters. The nonprofit also focuses on client education, a trap and neuter program, fostering, and adoptions.

“We have about 200 cats in our system and we are limited on our fosters, we’re looking to get more fosters to save more cats. The shelters are all overrun right now and we’re just trying to find a solution for this,” staff member Kat Manness said.

Cat’s Cradle has a community member matching donations up to $50,000 until August 15th. If you are interested in donating or for more information on the Cat Cafe, click here.

