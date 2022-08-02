Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities.

Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will be accompanied by city officials and other key stakeholders, and they will solicit feedback in informal settings. Past events have included cookouts, ice cream socials, donut eating contests, and dunk tanks.

The convoy will start at John Wesley Methodist Church before stopping at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and the Valley Muslim Community Foundation at Dukes Plaza. The event will end at Mosby Court.

The officials welcome all residents to ask questions and share ideas on ways to improve the city of Harrisonburg. According to Sergeant John Hancock, this event allows officers to have meaningful conversations with the people they serve while learning about the community experience.

“It’s really important that we help develop transparency, communication, and trust,” said Hancock. “It’s important to really connect with our communities.”

National Night Out will begin on Tuesday evening. The full schedule can be found here.

This week, other local police departments will be spending time in the community as well. On Tuesday, the Bridgewater Police Department will be at Smiley’s Ice Cream from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Strasburg Police Department will be at Strasburg Town Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Timberville Police and Volunteer Fire Department will be at American Legion Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the Stanley Police Department will be at Hawksbill Pool from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stanley residents can enjoy an event that features swimming, free hot dogs and drinks, and bouncy houses.

