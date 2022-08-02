Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street may look a little different soon.

Crews are working to refurbish the water tank. This happens about every 20 years.

“It’s important to do refurbishment work to maintain the integrity of the tank, and ensure situations such as rust do not occur,” Mike Parks, city director of communications, said in an email Monday.

Parks said they are removing all paint and debris from the inside and outside walls. The inside has been completed.

The water tower used to bear “Home of the Blue Streaks” across it with the 2001 football state championship painted toward the bottom.

Harrisonburg water tower
Harrisonburg water tower(WHSV)

However, once finished the water tower will be painted with the Harrisonburg public utility logo.

The project is expected to be done this fall.

