HCPS receives state awards for STEM education

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, July 26 at the annual Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association (VTEEA) conference, HCPS teachers and programs received two state awards.

Diana Ferguson was recognized as Elementary Technology and Engineering Teacher of the Year. She competed with teachers through the commonwealth for this honor. Ferguson has been teaching for 38 years and has been a STEM Specialist at Waterman Elementary School for 11 years.

According to Harrisonburg’s Director of STEM Education, she is student-centered, innovative, and a lifelong learner. Ferguson loves watching children design and build solutions to real-world problems, and she spoke at the awards ceremony about how STEM education reignited in her a spark for teaching.

The Skyline Middle School STEM Explorations Academy was also recognized as VTEEA’s Middle School Program of the Year. They also competed with others throughout the commonwealth for this honor.

The awards chair spoke of the many innovative, integrated projects that are available to STEM students at SKMS. The program’s growth and large student participation were also touted.

Program teachers Ashley Lambert, Tina Showalter, and Catherine Buchanan were there to accept the award. Both Diana Ferguson and SKMS will move on to compete in their categories at the International Technology and Engineering Education Association conference in April 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Finally, STEM Director Amy Sabarre was inducted into Epsilon Pi Tau, the International Honor Society for Technology, for her dedication to the profession of technology and engineering.

