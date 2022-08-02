I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair

The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 3,...
The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, following repairs by a Virginia Department of Transportation bridge contractor.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs.

The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.

The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, following repairs by a Virginia Department of Transportation bridge contractor.

Motorists should expect congestion on southbound I-81 in the Winchester area and northern Frederick County until work is complete and the right lane reopens. All work is weather permitting.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon
Shenandoah Valley native and former James Madison standout Justin Showalter is now a...
Showalter signs pro baseball contract

Latest News

The town has reached an agreement with Rite Aid to sell the old Sergio’s Pizza location to the...
Bridgewater close to bringing pharmacy to town
A vehicle with the James Madison University Police Department
JMU to hold large-scale emergency drill Wednesday
STEM
HCPS receives state awards for STEM education
File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon