JMU to hold large-scale emergency drill Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area.

The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities can expect to see an increase in public safety officials, as well as changes in traffic on nearby roadways.

Officials say bystanders should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.