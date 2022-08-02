Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

A judge in Boston sentenced Victor Pena to 29 to 39 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Steve Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A judge in Boston sentenced a man to serve between 29 to 39 years in prison Monday for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019.

Victor Pena, 42, was convicted last week on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The jury reached its verdict after only about two hours of deliberations.

Pena was not in the courtroom during the seven day trial or sentencing, except for when he took the stand. He otherwise appeared through zoom.

The survivor gave a victim impact statement on her life since her three-day captivity in Pena’s apartment in January 2019.

She wrote that there will never be an end to the ways he destroyed her life and said the experience continues to impact her ability to feel safe, normal or comfortable in her own body.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Latest News

Law enforcement on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out