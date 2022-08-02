On The Road Collaborative expands after-school programming

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On The Road Collaborative supports local underserved youth through after-school resources and career experiences.

In 2011, President and Founder Brent Holsinger led two grants to serve over 1,000 students in Harrisonburg. Shortly after, On The Road Collaborative was born. In 2015, Holsinger and his team launched the organization to provide interactive, community-based programming for middle and high school students in the Friendly City.

This year, On The Road Collaborative is expanding to bring resources to students in Waynesboro Public Schools.

The organization hired two new directors to oversee these additional programs. One of the new staff members is former James Madison University women’s basketball standout Angela Mickens, who spent the past year as an assistant coach at Bridgewater College. Her story can be found here. The other new hire, Cristina Lotts, taught in Washington D.C. before spending the past ten years as a middle school teacher in Staunton City Schools.

On The Road Collaborative offers after-school activities that emphasize personal development and community building. High school students have access to post-secondary preparation that includes career presentations by local professionals.

“We couldn’t be more excited to grow the opportunities for our local youth,” said Holsinger. “We’ve grown one step at a time and look forward to future opportunities to serve more kids in the area.”

The programs begin in September. On The Road Collaborative is seeking youth leaders, edible education instructors, and program specialists. More information on these opportunities, including a link to apply, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.