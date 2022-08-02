Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.

Therefore, a taxpayer may claim a dependent personal exemption in the amount of $3,000 for Tax Year 2022 for an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat at any time on or after July 20, 2022, and through December 31, 2022.

The department states that medical records and other documentation will likely be required to support the dependent deduction.

More information, including instructions to claim the personal exemption, will be issued later in the year, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Shenandoah Valley native and former James Madison standout Justin Showalter is now a...
Showalter signs pro baseball contract
WHSV Logo
WHSV Special Report : 75 years since the Masters Building explosion in downtown Harrisonburg

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a...
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
A vehicle with the James Madison University Police Department
JMU to hold large-scale emergency drill Wednesday
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
STEM
HCPS receives state awards for STEM education