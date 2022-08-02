United Way’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend

School supply drive
School supply drive(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will host their annual Stuff the Bus event this weekend.

UWHR will be at Walmart stores in Timberville, Harrisonburg and Dayton collecting school supplies to donate to Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools.

“It’s one way we can make sure our local students and teachers have all the supplies they need to start the school year off right,” UWHR Executive Director Amanda Leech said.

Along with donations, she said they need volunteers all weekend for all locations. Volunteers work two-hour shifts sharing about the event, collecting and sorting items.

Leech said they have worked closely with HCPS and RCPS to shorten the list of donation items, but gift cards are also acceptable donations.

“We’re hoping folks will stick to the list this year and make the biggest impact with those supplies,” she said. “Gift cards are just as helpful because then schools can go out and buy the supplies they haven’t quite gotten enough of.”

If you plan to buy school supplies online this year, there are still ways for you to be involved.

“If you’re planning on shopping online this week, make sure you throw in some school supplies, and you can bring them to one of our drop-off locations,” Leech said.

Another way you can give is through their website. Simply, click the “Donate” tab and note that your gift is for Stuff the Bus in the comments. To view the donation lists, click here.

United Way teams will also be stationed at the Walmart locations in Staunton and Waynesboro. All items will stay in the area where they are donated.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
Novavax is not a booster. It's only for unvaccinated people.
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Latest News

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
On The Road Collaborative expands after-school programming
On The Road Collaborative expands after-school programming
Showalter signs pro baseball contract
Showalter signs pro baseball contract
Monday marked six months since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed Campus Police...
6 months later: Bridgewater continues to move forward after shooting