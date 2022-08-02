VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon

MT. SOLON, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:08 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Rd.

A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line, according to state police. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash reportedly caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old male from Amissville, Va., died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.