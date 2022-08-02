Warming up this week

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun for the day. Hot but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A very isolated shower in the afternoon, not widespread. A pleasant evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy for the late evening and overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine for the day. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and very warm as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s. More humid today and hot. Partly cloudy into the afternoon with a few scattered storms. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Evening temperatures fall into the 80s with a few storms through 9/10pm. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds and scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with some clouds. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with a few showers and storms and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds with scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Keeping an interval of clouds and sun for the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Another very warm day with highs in the mid 80s and intervals of clouds and sunshine. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

