20-Yard Dash: Broadway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Gobblers are installing a new offense ahead of the 2022 season.

Head coach Danny Grogg says Broadway will feature a pro-style, I-formation, power running-based attack this fall as the Gobblers look to take advantage of what they believe is a deep and talented offensive line.

“There’s gonna be no secret to it,” said Grogg. “We’re gonna be pro-style offense. We’re going back to my roots from Harrisonburg. We are going to be in the (I-formation) and it’s what we are comfortable doing. We knew that we were going to have to change a little bit from the spread, just based on personnel.”

Broadway is looking to continue its recent run of success. The Gobblers won 11 games total between the 2021 spring and fall seasons, including a playoff victory over rival Turner Ashby this past fall.

“This group is very confident,” said Broadway senior WR/OLB Hunter Deavers. “We think we can compete with anybody in the district this year. The group is younger but they have a lot of confidence. So I think we’ll be alright.”

Broadway - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Fluvanna County

9/2 - vs. Strasburg

9/9 - at William Monroe

9/16 - at Fort Defiance

9/30 - vs. Central

10/7 - vs. Turner Ashby*

10/14 - vs. Harrisonburg*

10/21 - at Rockbridge County*

10/28 - at Spotswood*

11/4 - vs. Waynesboro

*Valley District Opponent

