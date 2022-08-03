20-Yard Dash: Spotswood

20-Yard Dash: Spotswood (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022 after struggling in 2021.

The Trailblazers won just three games combined during the 2021 spring and fall seasons after a historic 2019 campaign that included 12 wins and a trip to the Region 3C Championship game. Spotswood struggled to a 2-8 overall record last fall but returns a large number of players, many who competed a underclassmen.

“We have a lot of guys coming back. We were really young last year. So it’s kind of exciting for us to get back on the field and kind of see what we can do,” said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. “We started six freshmen last year and then had some injuries to some key guys as well. So it’s nice to have all those guys back.”

Shifflett is in his seventh season as head coach. He says the strength of the squad will be in the front seven on defense with experience and talent returning at linebacker and along the defensive line.

“We have a lot of people coming in that are really hard workers, that want to put their head down and buy into the program,” said Spotswood senior tight end/linebacker Nick Sheets. “Which we haven’t had the past couple years. It’s shown and I think we are going to come out and surprise some people.”

Spotswood - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at East Rockingham

9/2 - vs. William Monroe

9/9 - vs. John Handley

9/16 - at Charlottesville

9/23 - at Wilson Memorial

10/7 - vs. Rockbridge County*

10/14 - at Turner Ashby*

10/21 - at Waynesboro

10/28 - vs. Broadway*

11/4 - vs. Harrisonburg*

*Valley District Opponent

