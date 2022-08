HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg.

There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution.

This is an active investigation. Stay with WHSV as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.