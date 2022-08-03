Applebee’s is selling lip glosses that taste like its wing sauces

The glosses include "Get Me Hot Buffalo," "Be My Honey Pepper," "Sweet Chile Kiss" and "Honey BBQ-T."(Applebee's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Applebee’s has a new way to spice up date nights.

The restaurant chain has teamed up with makeup company Winky Lux to create four lip glosses based on its wing sauces.

The glosses include “Get Me Hot Buffalo,” “Be My Honey Pepper,” “Sweet Chile Kiss” and “Honey BBQ-T.”

Winky Lux said the “delicious wing sauce-inspired flavors” provide a high-shine finish “so your date won’t be able to take their eyes off of you.”

The saucy glosses are only available on Winky Lux’s website for $18 each or $65 for the whole collection.

