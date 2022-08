HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Discussing The Dukes returns for the 2022 James Madison football season.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Noah Fleischman of the Daily News-Record and Dave Riggert, radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes, to break down day one of preseason camp.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.