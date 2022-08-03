JMU football opens preseason camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its first official practice of the 2022 season Wednesday morning.

The Dukes were on the field at Bridgeforth Stadium for a little over two hours, practicing through some early August heat in the Shenandoah Valley. A three-player competition at the quarterback position highlights preseason camp for the Dukes. Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio took first-team reps Wednesday while Billy Atkins worked with the second team and Alonza Barnett was with the No. 3 offense. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti says he is still working through a plan on how first-team reps will be handled between the trio of QBs.

During post-practice media availability, Cignetti said he thinks the Dukes have depth along the offensive and defensive line to go along with multiple experienced players at the running back position.

“Kind of a typical first day,” said Cignetti. “A lot of energy early. I thought the guys got a little tired early on. We gotta get in football shape, gotta a lot of new guys out there. Whether they are older guys or younger guys, got a lot of new guys, learning new things and we got a ways to go but we’ll get better every day.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan was not in attendance for Wednesday’s practice. Cignetti said he is out due to COVID but could return to the field in a few days.

The Dukes are scheduled to continue preseason camp Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.