Rockingham County Planning Commission discusses potential housing projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission reviewed multiple projects that could bring housing to hundreds of people in the area.

Cathcart Group, which currently owns The Reserve at Stone Port and The Bellaire at Stone Port, requested to rezone three acres of land in McGahesyville to build 271 new luxury multi-family apartment units. The proposed property would be called The Wentworth and would serve a range of residents, from James Madison University staff to local families.

“Residents are able to enjoy the benefits of a large home with the use of a clubhouse and nice amenities,” said Cathcart Group CEO Todd Dofflemyer. “We offer oversized bedrooms and larger closets... truly the feel of a high-end home.”

The planning commission unanimously approved to continue the public hearing on this topic until September.

McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company asked to rezone their bingo hall property into a business venue to hold on-site fundraisers. The commission approved this request as well.

The commission revisited a request to rezone 31 acres of property in Mauzy to build a truck stop. The truck stop would be built near Exit 257. Some commissioners wanted to deny these plans but the majority of the commission did not agree, so the proposal remains on the table.

