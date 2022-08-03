Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Sen. Mark Warner
Virginia lawmakers raise possible consequences of killing al-Qaida leader
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
WHSV Logo
WHSV Special Report : 75 years since the Masters Building explosion in downtown Harrisonburg

Latest News

The sports world has lost a man who provided the details for decades' worth of legendary...
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, has died
Habitat for Humanity
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity accepting Critical Home Repair applications
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy