Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -

The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley.

Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.

The other route will take you east of Staunton as you head toward the Blue Ridge mountains and as far east as Ivy. '

Both routes are three hours long and include a full meal, catered by Lil Gus’ from Grottoes.

Each table was crafted and made in Staunton and tables all have outlets and USB plugs underneath.

Currently, there is only one passenger car but they are looking at adding more cars in the next few month.

“You know our 50 seater car we would like to offer more of a boxed lunch as opposed to the full dinner you are receiving today”.

They also are planning a Christmas ride with Santa, and Mrs. Clause, “If they can find time in their busy, busy schedule.”

Other themed rides are also in the words. “We’re looking forward to doing maybe a Valentine’s themed ride and we look forward to maybe the Easter bunny even coming down.”

There is a lot of opportunity to serve locals as well as bring in more visitors for tourism. They also plan to address the limited parking by expanding into their own space.

Tickets are booking up fast and right now trips are available through November 20th. Click the image below for more details:

HTML Image as link Virginia Scenic Railway:
Railroad

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Sen. Mark Warner
Virginia lawmakers raise possible consequences of killing al-Qaida leader
The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street...
Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift
The fire started in the attic area, but the exact cause is not known at this time and it is...
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss

Latest News

Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
Now On 3: JMU Lifelong Learning Institute
Now On 3: JMU Lifelong Learning Institute
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway