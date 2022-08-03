Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton community is rallying around Josiah Williams and his family and friends.

The star athlete’s friends are standing by on campus at Augusta Health to support him. One friend, Ameiya Robinson, said he’s in critical condition, but he’s fighting hard every day.

“We just want him to keep fighting for us. We’re here waiting for him. We have a whole army waiting for him, when he’s ready,” Robinson said.

Robinson met Josiah when they were kids, and she said he’s magnetic.

“He was a ladies’ man, that’s for sure,” Robinson said with a laugh. “The majority of people here are female, like we love him. He’s a very handsome guy.”

Robinson and Williams attended homecoming together their senior year. She said that’s her favorite memory of him.

“We’d been really close since we were little, but this was the first time we ever went like on a date together. We went to homecoming together, and he just treated me like a princess the whole time, and he’s so sweet,” Robinson said.

Another dear friend, Jenna Brackman, said they all feel better being near him.

“None of us have ever experienced anything like this, and so we just want to support him and to let him know that he’s loved because he’s up there and he’s fighting,” Brackman said.

The two friends said Williams prioritizes football and friendship.

“He is funny, and he can always get anybody laughing. He’s very, very loyal, and he’ll do anything for his friends, and he’s always there for his friends. He’s just a guy everybody loves,” Brackman said.

It’s not only the group at the hospital showing their support for Williams.

“The family has told us that they feel the love, and they’re so appreciative of it. Even the people who have come out to support us - we are so thankful and so appreciative because it’s really nice to know we have people to lean on in this hard time,” Brackman said.

The family is only asking for prayers right now.

Josiah's friends are standing by to support the young man from near his hospital room. Submitted.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

