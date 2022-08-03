Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested multiple subjects related to the shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Poplar Avenue on July 27, 2022.

Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on August 2, 2022. They were charged with the following alleged offenses:

Rahkell Brown

  • (2) 18.2-26 (Felony)- Attempt to maliciously shoot, stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.
  • (2) 18.2-53.1(Felony)- Use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

April Brown

  • 18.2-460 (Misdemeanor)- Without just cause, knowingly obstruct a law enforcement officer, in the performance of duties.

Khadiea Campbell

  • 18.2-460 (Misdemeanor)- Without just cause, knowingly obstruct a law enforcement officer, in the performance of duties.

April Brown and Khadiea Campbell were released on an unsecured bond. Rahkell Brown is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

